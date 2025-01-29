Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,118 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after buying an additional 1,890,434 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.