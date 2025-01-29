Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 14,532 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.