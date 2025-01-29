Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after buying an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $125.15 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,474.72. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.