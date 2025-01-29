Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

HDV stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

