RFG Advisory LLC Invests $221,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Bank of Marin raised its position in GitLab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in GitLab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 21.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $945,628.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,776,642.22. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $193,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,570.03. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 825,698 shares of company stock worth $49,549,749. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -227.34 and a beta of 0.57. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.