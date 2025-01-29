Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,950 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $394.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

