Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Up 2.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 12,234,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 664% from the average session volume of 1,602,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($26,902.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.01. The firm has a market cap of £19.73 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

