Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Veeva Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average of $211.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

