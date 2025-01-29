Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after buying an additional 550,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on CL
Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE CL opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.
Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Colgate-Palmolive
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.