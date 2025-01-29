Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after buying an additional 550,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

