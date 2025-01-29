Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDU stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $106.16.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

