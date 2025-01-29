Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Position Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

