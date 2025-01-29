Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FTHI opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.