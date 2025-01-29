Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lennar by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $181.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average of $167.09. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.