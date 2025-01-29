Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.