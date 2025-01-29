Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,808.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 168,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

