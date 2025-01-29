15,893 Shares in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

FSMB opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

