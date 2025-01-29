Inspire Investing LLC Has $257,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

