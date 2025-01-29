Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 422 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 413,979 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,644,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 338,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

