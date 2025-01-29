Edge Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,305,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,037,196,000 after purchasing an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,887 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,464 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.61. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

