Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,216 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 10,320.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after buying an additional 1,914,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 993.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,859 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $99.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELH shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.