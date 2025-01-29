Seros Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,887 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,464 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $202.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.