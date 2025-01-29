Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth about $59,630,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 374,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after acquiring an additional 303,364 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,530,000.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $81.45 and a one year high of $96.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

