Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 18,951 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,376,000 after acquiring an additional 217,050 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,309,000 after purchasing an additional 445,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,553,000 after buying an additional 60,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after buying an additional 593,265 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BWA opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

