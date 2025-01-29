Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 333 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,899 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,234,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,476,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.72. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $123.60 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

