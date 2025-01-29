Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 20.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Air Lease Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61.
AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
