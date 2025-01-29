Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.68.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

