Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DEO opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $113.99 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.