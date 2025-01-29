Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 106 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 14,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AME opened at $182.94 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.03 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day moving average is $176.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $1,321,737.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,114. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock worth $5,707,620 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

