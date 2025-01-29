Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.0 %

BJ opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.