Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 121,808 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $633,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 223.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,146,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

