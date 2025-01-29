Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 195.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in PPL by 1,092.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PPL by 139.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 5,759.3% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $213,510.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $360,513.60. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,107.90. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

