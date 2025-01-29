Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.33 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

RF stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

