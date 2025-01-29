Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 365.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.