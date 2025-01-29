Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.85.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 5.4 %

AXON stock opened at $637.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $698.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 164.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This trade represents a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

