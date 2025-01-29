Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after buying an additional 294,217 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,590,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $11,807,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $1,230,464.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,179.90. The trade was a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.