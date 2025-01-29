Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Neil Mackay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $215,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,613.26. This represents a 46.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 860 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $47,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,114,360.74. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,440 shares of company stock worth $5,425,815. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,773,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $3,470,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 53.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 45,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

