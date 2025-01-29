BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

