Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4,145.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,364,000 after acquiring an additional 637,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 92,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,132,000 after buying an additional 213,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

