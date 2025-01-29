Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $910.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 2.22. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.92.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.22 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on GDEN. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $518,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,116.16. The trade was a 21.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

