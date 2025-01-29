Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.50% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $127.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 811.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 864.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 35,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

