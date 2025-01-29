Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $106.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

