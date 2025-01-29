Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $106.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand
In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingersoll Rand
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.