Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 153 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 749.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,329.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,281.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,310.26. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,070.03 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

