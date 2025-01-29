Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 80 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $326.07 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $242.54 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

