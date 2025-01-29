Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.21 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

