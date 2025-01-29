C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 801.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.