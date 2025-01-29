Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

