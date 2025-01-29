Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 563 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE EW opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

