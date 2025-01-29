Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 986.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after purchasing an additional 868,748 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,645,000 after purchasing an additional 346,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after buying an additional 329,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $10,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,779,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,333,392.61. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 4,070 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $159,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,443.80. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,558 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

