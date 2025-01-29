W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 737,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 257,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,154,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,701,000 after buying an additional 2,118,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $4,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $65.49.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

