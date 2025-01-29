Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.41.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.4 %

PWR stock opened at $293.72 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $193.52 and a one year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.55 and its 200 day moving average is $300.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.38%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.